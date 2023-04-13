SALEM — An 18-year-old Salem man is being held without bail and facing assault charges connected to an incident at Winter Island Park early Tuesday evening.
Jarrod Brousseau, 18, of 37 Winter Island Road, Salem, was arrested Tuesday and arraigned in Salem District Court Wednesday, according to a release issued by the Salem Police Department. He's charged with assault with intent to rape, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years old, assault and battery with serious bodily injury, and intimidation of a witness.
Brousseau is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for Monday, May 1, according to a press release.
Police were called to Winter Island Park at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday after the victim of an assault called 911 and provided "a description and direction of travel for the fleeing suspect," the department's press release read.
"Minutes later, an officer observed a male fitting the suspect's description walking along the roadway away from the park," the release said. "He briefly attempted to elude police by going into the wood line. The officer made contact with him, while detectives spoke with the victim."
Brousseau was arrested after that investigation was completed, according to police.
The department said it doesn't believe there's any "active threat to the public at this time."