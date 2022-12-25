SALEM — A 28-year-old Salem man is facing charges of enticing a child under 16 and disseminating obscene material to a minor, following an online sting by police.
Sean Bixby, of 18 Shillaber St., was arrested and charged on Thursday, according to a press statement from Salem police.
The arrest was made after a Salem police detective (who is trained in detecting online predators) posing as a minor, conducted an online sting operation and investigation, according to the statement.
No further details of the case were immediately released.
"The Salem Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of those in our community, especially children. The department’s Criminal Investigation Division is tasked with in-depth investigations, and is committed to the successful prosecution of individuals who use technology, and exploit vulnerabilities, to victimize members of our community," the statement reads.
Police ask that anyone who knows of a person being victimized, regardless their age, to call the Salem Police Department at 978-744-1212. Or in an emergency, dial 911.