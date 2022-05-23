SALEM — Weeks after a group of North Shore police departments announced a joint effort to crack down on erratic and dangerous riders on bikes, motor scooters and motorcycles, a Salem man has been arrested and charged.
Elian Sanchez, 18, of 414 Essex St., was arrested after an incident late Saturday afternoon when Sanchez was seen doing a “wheelie” on the wrong side of Congress Street, police said.
Undercover officers saw the scooter turn into a parking lot and approached the rider, who took off through Palmer Cove Park, police said.
Rather than chase him, they went to the address where the scooter was registered, 414 Essex St., where they found both Sanchez and his scooter.
Sanchez was arrested on charges of failing to stop for police, driving to endanger, driving an unregistered vehicle, a marked lanes violation and improper passing.
“Erratic operation of bicycles, motor scooters (and) motorcycles is extremely dangerous to the operator, pedestrians and others using our roadways,” police said in a statement.
They encouraged anyone who sees such activity to call them at 978-744-1212.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis