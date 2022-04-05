SALEM — An officer was sent to the vicinity of Our Neighborhood Market about 3:20 a.m., Tuesday after an observant citizen alerted police to a male who appeared to be tampering with the U.S. Mailbox on the edge of the grocery's parking lot at School and Tremont streets.
After a brief investigation, the responding officer determined the man had been "mailbox fishing," attempting to steal mail from a mailbox by using a sticky material on a string to "fish" items out of the mailbox.
The officer arrested Wensly Plaisir, 22, of 50 Palmer St., Apt. 13, Salem, without incident, charging him with breaking into a depository; larceny under $1,200; receiving stolen property; possession of a burglarious instrument; and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
The U.S. Postal Service was notified of the incident and has begun an investigation.
If you suspect you have been the victim of "mailbox fishing" or mail theft, or if you have information on people engaged in such activity, please contact the U.S. Postal Service at 877-876-2455 or the Salem Police department at 978-744-1212. You may also call the department's anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627 if you do not wish to identify yourself.