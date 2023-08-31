BEVERLY — A Salem man is facing multiple drug charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, following a drug investigation Wednesday evening.
The Beverly Police Drug Control Unit arrested Michael Lee Jones, 42, of Appleton Street, Salem, after detectives had developed intelligence that a drug transaction was to take place that night with the driver of a silver Acura MDX.
Detectives conducting surveillance observed the vehicle in question traveling up Chestnut Street from Rantoul Street.
Upon confirming this was the correct vehicle, the officers stopped the vehicle and the driver — identified as Jones — was ordered from the car.
During the stop, detectives recovered three baggies of marijuana, approximately 97 grams of methamphetamine, and $2,675 in cash. Also recovered were Oxycodone pills and several baggies of cocaine.
Jones was due to be arraigned Thursday at Salem District Court.
He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute Class B Cocaine and Oxycodone, and with possession with intent to distribute Class D Marijuana.