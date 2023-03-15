Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Then clearing skies later. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Then clearing skies later. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.