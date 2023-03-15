SALEM — A former Salem man awaiting trial in the 1971 murder of a Bedford woman is now facing charges for a series of efforts from behind bars to interfere with the case, the Middlesex District Attorney's office announced.
Arthur Massei, 77, was charged a year ago in the cold case homicide of Natalie Scheublin, 54.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office announced that while he's been in custody awaiting trial, Massei has engaged in a campaign to "derail" the prosecution through various means, including offering $1,000 to a potential witness to lie. He's also alleged to have continued to operate a "loansharking" business from inside the jail.
He was indicted earlier this year on charges that include solicitation to suborn perjury, solicitation to commit usury, and extortion through threats to cause physical injury or death, and was arraigned Monday in Middlesex Superior Court on the new charges.
Last October, the district attorney's office learned that Massei, in custody at the Billerica House of Correction, had been writing letters to an Essex County woman in which he was allegedly extorting her to perform various tasks for him
Prosecutors say that he made an "escalating" series of threats toward the woman if she did not complete the tasks, including sending another person to hurt her and that he would "get to her 'like a bullet,'" the district attorney's office said.
Massei had also asked her to help recruit a person to pretend to be a witness in the case and testify falsely about supposed evidence that he had been "framed" for the 1971 murder, prosecutors said. Massei also provided the details of what the phony witness would say to investigators. He allegedly offered $1,000 for the perjured testimony.
Meanwhile, he also allegedly continued his loansharking business, directing others to collect on high-interest loans — some with a 100% per month interest rate — he'd made to people before his arrest last year.
One letter, for example, asked someone to approach one of his borrowers as soon as she received a government benefits check.
Massei, despite his lengthy criminal history that stretched back to 1962 and which included robberies and multiple escapes, was able to move into a senior housing complex on Highland Avenue, where at least two residents sought abuse or harassment protection orders against him. More recently, he was living in a rooming house at 117 Lafayette St. before his arrest.
"With these indictments today, we allege that Arthur Massei took premeditated, purposeful steps to try to obstruct justice by seeking to procure false testimony in his upcoming murder trial," Ryan said in a press release announcing the new charges. "We take allegations of intimidation and threats very seriously and these additional charges reflect that."
Massei remains held without bail as he awaits trial in the murder.
A trial date had been set for this week but was postponed. His case is due back in court on May 3.