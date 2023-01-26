SALEM — A Salem man was cleared Thursday of charges that he stole funds from a Somerville couple's home improvement project, but will spend two years on probation for failing to file a tax return.
Steven Nygren, 55, is also currently serving an eight-year federal prison term for embezzlement.
A Middlesex Superior Court jury found Nygren not guilty of larceny, conspiracy, and money laundering, following a week-long trial.
Middlesex Superior Court Judge Laurence Pierce imposed a one-year jail term on the tax charge following the jury's verdict Thursday afternoon.
The judge credited Nygren with 279 days, according to the case docket, and suspended the remaining three months, which he won't have to serve unless he violates the terms of his probation.
The judge ordered that the probation will begin after his release in the federal case.
Middlesex County prosecutors sought indictments against Nygren and a second man, Giovanni Nardella, after learning that the pair had entered a contract to remodel a couple's home for $150,000 back in 2017.
The couple told investigators that they knew Nygren as "Steve Roberts," and had no idea that he was awaiting sentencing in the federal case, which involved the theft of nearly $800,000 from a Maine company.
The couple told investigators that Nygren, who was their contact at "White House Construction," became unreachable in July 2018 — the same month that, unbeknownst to them, he'd reported to start serving his federal prison term. Nardella, they said, initially told them that "Roberts" had suffered a stroke, and later said that he'd also been "fooled" by his co-defendant.
Investigators say in court filings, however, that Nardella was providing checks to Nygren's wife from payments made by the Somerville couple.