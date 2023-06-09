SALEM — A Salem man died after he was ejected from his pickup truck in a crash on Highland Avenue that also involved a motor scooter Thursday night.
Police said that Daniel Elias Lopez Temaj, 20, died as a result of his injuries. Salem police Capt. John Burke said a preliminary investigation indicates that Temaj's pickup truck struck a guardrail and then a motor scooter that was traveling in the same direction. The truck then rolled over, ejecting Temaj from the vehicle.
Officers and emergency personnel immediately began life-saving measures on Temaj when they arrived but to no avail, Burke said.
The driver of the motor scooter survived the crash. Burke said paramedics looked at the motor scooter driver at the scene but he had no more information on the driver's condition. Burke declined to identify the driver.
The crash took place at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Highland Avenue between Ravenna Avenue and Olde Village Drive. Patrol officers responded and found an "extensive crash scene," Burke said.
Detectives assigned to the Salem Police Department's criminal investigation division as well as the Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction scene responded to the scene. Burke said the crash remains under investigation.