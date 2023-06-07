SALEM — A 24-year-old Salem man has been charged with lewdness and indecent assault after police responded to a complaint June of a man exposing himself in a store.
James Miglionico Jr., 24, of 113 Rainbow Terrace in Salem, was arraigned Tuesday in Salem District Court on charges of Open and Gross Lewdness and Indecent Assault and Battery on a Person over 14 after police were called to the Family Dollar Store at 238 Canal St., for the report of a man who had exposed himself.
When officers arrived, at 4:12 p.m., they spoke with a woman and her juvenile daughter who told them a man had exposed his genitals to the daughter and then made physical contact with the mother.
Officers searched the area, but the man had fled and they were unable to locate him.
The case was turned over to CID detectives who, after an in-depth investigation, were able to identify the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant for Miglionico.
On Monday, at 5:05 p.m., detectives located Miglionico and placed him under arrest.
Police urge anyone who has experienced a similar incident to report it to the Salem Police Department at 978-774-1212