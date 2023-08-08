SALEM — A Salem man is accused of murdering his girlfriend, after police say he confessed to killing her and disposing of her body in a dumpster at Salem Heights, where she lived, early Sunday morning.
Pablo Vicente, a 33-year-old Boston Street resident, was held without bail after his arraignment in Salem District Court on a single murder charge early Tuesday afternoon. He's accused of killing Nayeli Nieves, a 20-year-old resident of 12 Pope St. The two had two children, aged 9 months and 3 years, who are now under the care of the state's Department of Children and Families.
"We're brought here today at this courthouse for another example of terrible domestic violence," said Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker, who, along with Salem police Chief Lucas Miller, watched the arraignment from the courtroom gallery and spoke to reporters soon after. "We've met with the family of the victim. We'll be pursuing this case going forward."
As of late Tuesday afternoon, police were still searching for Nieves' body after it was disposed of in a Salem Heights dumpster early Sunday morning, and the dumpster was hauled away Monday before police learned of the crime, court records indicate. Salem Heights is a two-building high-rise apartment complex at 12 Pope St.
Finding Nieves' body was the highest priority following the arraignment, according to Tucker.
"We know the work ahead. It may give the family some comfort that we have a person in custody, but there's so much more work to be done," Tucker said. "First and foremost, for the family, it's actually recovering the remains we're able to, to give the family any closure that may yield."
According to the incident report from the case and details shared outside of court, there was a history of violence. That includes a prior arrest of Vicente on domestic abuse charges by Salem police and a restraining order that had been allowed to expire, Miller explained.
In April of this year, Vicente was also facing a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member in Lowell District Court, according to court records. Further details on that case weren't immedly available Tuesday afternoon, but Vicente's most recent appearance in court was a particular sticking point for Nieves' sister-in-law, Janessa Sosa, who spoke to reporters after the arraignment.
"All I have to say is, if Lowell would've done their job and kept Pablo in custody where he belonged, Nayeli probably would still be here today," Sosa said. "Domestic violence now, in this world, isn't being treated the way it should be, and mothers — especially young moms of little children — need to be watched and taken care of.
"The system didn't do what it was supposed to do," Sosa said. "It didn't do it's job."
Fight over phone leads to death
Vicente's confession to police, detailed in the Salem police report, focused heavily on a fight between the two that his timeline would suggest happened last week, given other details Vicente told investigators.
He told police the two began to fight over access to Nieves' phone, and the altercation continued as Vicente got hold of it and Nieves tried getting it back. He told police he was choking Nieves during the course of the fight, and he was so focused on the phone that he didn't realize when Nieves lost consciousness for a third and final time.
"Vicente stated he did provide CPR, but not call 911," the police report reads. "Vicente did not notify authorities because he wanted to spend more time with his children.
"After a period of approximately three days, Vicente stated that Nieves began to get 'stinky,' so he wrapped her in (a) bed sheet and carpet and disposed of her in a dumpster on the property," the report reads. It also notes that the two children were present when Nieves was killed and stayed there for those three days.
As part of their investigation, police obtained video from Salem Heights on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 3:52 a.m. showing Vicente "walking from the direction of (Nieves' apartment) with a dolly that had a large, human-sized item wrapped in what appeared to be plastic trash bags with duct tape around it. Vicente was observed to utilize the elevator and exit the building in the direction of a large dumpster before going off camera."
Vicente returned to view with the dolly, but not the object, the report reads.
"Investigators checked the dumpster and learned (it) had been picked up earlier this same day," the report reads. "Investigators will continue the investigation into the whereabouts of the dumpster contents forthwith."
Police still searching for evidence
Salem police, according to the report, first learned of the violence through a series of conversations that began with Vicente confessing to a relative on Monday that he killed Nieves. That relative knew a member of the Lynn police and contacted them, and that person then passed the information on to Salem police. The call for a well-being check came at 8:15 p.m. Monday, but nobody was at her unit. Police knew by then to check the dumpsters throughout Salem Heights, "but the search did not produce any evidence."
The relative who first spoke with Vicente then arrived and expressed concern over the fact that Nieves hadn't been seen. The relative "further stated that Pablo had Nayeli's phone," and they "believed that Pablo was preparing to flee, possibly to the Dominican."
Police then went to Vicente's address on Boston Street and found him there. They said he was cooperative and voluntarily agreed to come to the police station.
"Vicente described at length his tumultuous relationship with Nayeli Nieves, that included past domestic violence," the report reads. "Vicente did not volunteer the whereabouts of Nieves and stuck with an account that she had run away," leaving her two children behind.
Then, the fight over the phone came up. He was ultimately placed under arrest on a charge of murder.
Vicente will return to court Sept. 8 for a probable cause hearing.