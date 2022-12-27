SALEM — A Salem man whose efforts to remove a .50-caliber round of ammunition that had become stuck inside his rifle brought an entire shift of police officers to a normally quiet side street near Forest River Park last Thursday afternoon, is now facing charges.
David Morrissey, 60, of 30 West Ave., Salem, pleaded not guilty to charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and disorderly conduct at his arraignment Friday in Salem District Court.
Seven officers — the entire on-duty shift Thursday afternoon — and three detectives went to the neighborhood after Morrissey’s neighbor called 911 just before 4 p.m. about a loud gunshot in the driveway between her home and his.
The woman told police she heard tapping, then a loud boom, and looked out her window to see Morrissey crouched down holding a rifle.
Two other neighbors also heard the gunshot.
As police spoke to the neighbors, Morrissey, wearing a camouflage shirt, approached the officers and said, “I was cleaning my gun.”
According to Officer Patrick McMenimen’s report, Morrissey told Sgt. Gil Priddy that he was cleaning the .50-caliber Thompson/Center Arms black powder rifle when he noticed a round that appeared to be jammed inside.
In an attempt to clear the round, he went outside and inserted a cap, sending the round into the ground — and alarming the neighbors.
Morrissey led the officers to his bedroom, where the gun and a scope were on the bed.
He was ordered on Friday by Judge Carol Ann Fraser to surrender that and any other guns, as well as a firearms license, while the charges are pending.
He remains free on personal recognizance.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.
