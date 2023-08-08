SALEM — Authorities say a 33-year-old Salem man is charged with murder in the disappearance of a woman.
Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Salem police Chief Lucas Miller issued a statement Tuesday morning, saying Salem police initially received a report on Monday that the woman had been harmed.
State police detectives assigned to the DA's office joined the case and developed further evidence of foul play, according to the statement.
Now Pablo Vicente, 33, was arrested and charged with the woman’s disappearance and murder. Authorities were searching for her body early Tuesday.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the DA's office said. Vicente is scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court sometime Tuesday.