SALEM — A Salem man charged with using a shell company to collect benefits under a long-term care policy covering his elderly father pleaded guilty to fraud and larceny charges Wednesday.
Benjamin J.M. Johnson was sentenced under the terms of a plea agreement to a suspended 2½ year jail term and three years of probation, during a hearing in Lawrence Superior Court.
Johnson, of 19 Aborn St., Salem, was first charged in 2019 by prosecutors in the Attorney General's office, following an investigation into claims submitted by a company called "White Shores Home Health."
At the time Johnson was also facing charges in Essex County alleging elder abuse.
Prosecutors said between March 2016 and January 2017, Johnson submitted claims for payment under his father's long-term care policy, issued by John Hancock Life Insurance Company, and was paid approximately $45,000.
Johnson represented himself as his father's health care aide, but, prosecutors alleged, was not providing care.
Judge William Barrett scheduled a restitution hearing in the case for May 23, but Johnson has been found to be indigent, and during Wednesday's hearing, Barrett agreed to waive a victim-witness fee due to hardship, according to the case docket.