SALEM — A Salem man who was arrested after police say he showed up to meet someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl in downtown Salem last Thursday evening, is being held on $10,000 bail.
If Sean Bixby, 28, comes up with that bail, he'll be required to wear a GPS bracelet, remain confined to his 18 Shillaber St. home, and have no contact with anyone under 18, a Salem District Court judge ordered at Bixby's arraignment on Friday.
Bixby pleaded not guilty to charges of child enticement and disseminating obscene material — a photo of his own genitals — to a minor.
Salem police Detective Thomas Shute, who has taken part in training to identify suspects targeting minors online, posed as a 15-year-old girl in a Reddit subforum where he encountered a user with the name "Ganja Gamer," who was seeking a "petite" 18-year-old.
Police said Bixby then moved the conversation to Snapchat. Police say that even after Shute, posing as the girl, told Bixby "she" was 15 and in school, Bixby proceeded to discuss explicit sex acts he'd like to engage in with "her," asked for a photo and a Snapchat video clip (which police provided by using a female officer). He then sent a photo of his own erect penis and made plans to meet the following day.
At one point, Bixby noted the proximity of his home to the Witchcraft Heights Elementary School — something Judge Jean Curran also took into account in her decision to order the GPS, home confinement and no contact with children as conditions of his bail, according to her bail order.
When Bixby showed up at the address he'd been given on High Street, around 5:30 p.m., multiple police detectives and officers were waiting.
Bixby, who was carrying condoms, allegedly told investigators in an interview that he'd only gone to the address to "end things" and make sure the image he'd sent was deleted.
Bixby is due back in court on Jan. 27.