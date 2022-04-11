Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.