SALEM -- A Salem man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the drive-by shooting death of a man outside a home in Norwood last September, the Norfolk District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.
Anthony Loper-Feaster, 25, of 4 Prescott St., has been in custody since turning himself in back in October. He pleaded not guilty to an initial complaint in Dedham District Court in October.
He and a second man, Ernest Payne, 27, of Cambridge, are charged in the death of Shakim Lewis-Johnson, 28, of the Hyde Park section of Boston, as he was leaving the home of a friend in Norwood on Sept. 19.
Payne is wanted on warrants and his whereabouts are unknown at this point. according to Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey's office.
Norwood and State Police continue to work with our law enforcement partners to locate Mr. Payne and take him safely into custody,” Morrissey said in an email announcing the indictments Wednesday. “Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.”
The indictments handed up on Wednesday move the case to Norfolk Superior Court, where a new arraignment will be scheduled for Loper-Feaster.
It was not clear how long Loper-Feaster had been living in Salem before his arrest; in a report of an unrelated gun arrest by State Police in June, he was described as a Cambridge resident.