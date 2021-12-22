SALEM — A Salem man who was arrested twice this year on charges he was distributing fentanyl and cocaine will spend 18 months in jail, a sentence negotiated as prosecutors were readying to seek an indictment.
Robert Downing, 31, who was living at 116 Lafayette St. prior to his second arrest, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of distribution of the two drugs, as well as conspiracy to violate the drug laws, during a hearing in Salem District Court Tuesday.
Prosecutor Kelly Waldo told a judge that state police were investigating Downing last spring when, on April 28, they used an undercover officer to purchase fentanyl from an associate of Downing.
The associate ran into a room at a hotel in Danvers, Waldo told Judge Robert Brennan, then returned with the drug. Police subsequently found 18 grams of fentanyl in the room while arresting Downing, who repeatedly called his associate “a rat.”
While out on bail in that case, Downing was spotted by Salem police driving a car with New Hampshire plates. The officers knew he did not have a license and stopped him. During booking, they found 22.8 grams of fentanyl and 13.3 grams of crack cocaine in his waistband, as well as $2,440 in cash and two cell phones.
Under the terms of a plea agreement worked out with Downing’s attorney, Michael Natola, the fentanyl charges against Downing were reduced from trafficking to distribution.
Brennan went along with the agreement and sentenced Downing to 2½ years in jail, with 18 months to be served and the balance suspended for two years, with a requirement that he remain drug free and submit to random screens.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis