SALEM — Large-scale events held in any publicly accessible location this October — including hotels, museums and function halls — must now ask each attendee for a negative COVID-19 test before they can enter.
The Board of Health held a special meeting Friday night to reflect on the pandemic's current rate of transmission in Salem and take measures, if necessary. The move comes as the city hits the final six weeks of its tourism peak and is now seeing tens of thousands converge on downtown Salem each day from around the country and the world.
"I really worry and I know the mayor worries, what's going to happen in October, where we're going to have these large indoor events, that we could be at risk of having a super spreader event," said Board of Health Chairperson Jeremy Schiller. "We're unfortunately unique compared to our neighboring cities or towns, and we're unique from across the country."
The board voted unanimously to implement the following mandate from Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m. to the same time on Nov. 1. It would require anyone attending a gathering of more than 100 people in any publicly accessible space in Salem to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered within the past 72 hours.
Salem has watched COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb. At this rate, case numbers are double where they were in 2020 — a season that was largely canceled as city and state officials implored the public to not come to Salem.
The measure adopted Friday night would impact events like the three-day Salem Vampire Ball, run by Vampfangs on Essex Street, that will draw 700 people to Hawthorne Hotel across an entire weekend.
"As I look back across the country, Salem would definitely be — maybe in my research anyway — the only city in the country that's mandating testing to go into the event, and testing only," said Benjamin Addam, who owns the business with his business partner Alexis Pharae.
Christian Day, owner of Hex and Omen downtown, heavily criticized an earlier conversation that centered around requiring tests within the past 24 hours. But he also warned, like Addam, against going with only the test mandate and not including a vaccine exemption to get through the door without a negative test result.
"It gives power to all those people who say vaccines don't work," Day said. "We're sending a branding message that vaccines don't work, if we say that vaccines aren't an exemption."
Board member Sara Moore, however, said that "this added layer of protection is worth whatever mixed messages people might think they're receiving."
The measure also had support from city leaders, including Mayor Kim Driscoll.
"We're seeing increases. There's also no doubt there's a significant number of unvaccinated people in our community," she said. "Half the people you might encounter in a bar, restaurant, certainly one of these events ... may not be vaccinated."
The move also had the backing of Dave Roberts, president of Salem Hospital.
"Until more members of our community, including those who will travel to Salem for the Halloween celebrations, are vaccinated, methods such as COVID testing, masking, social distancing, and handwashing must continue to minimize further spread," Roberts said. "Today, our beds are full and our emergency department is beyond capacity with patients and neighbors who need our care. Fortunately, for now, the majority of these cases are not COVID-related. Please help us to keep it this way."
