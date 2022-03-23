SALEM — From the time Arthur Louis "Artie" Massei was a teenager, in 1962, he had already started racking up a criminal record, court records and a prosecutor say.
And, prosecutors say, on the afternoon of June 10, 1971, Massei was a fugitive from justice on another case in another state when he showed up at the Bedford home of Natalie Scheublin, 54.
Massei, now 76, never stopped catching new cases — as recently as 2016 he received a suspended jail term for violating a restraining order obtained by a woman he'd met at a senior housing complex on Highland Avenue in Salem.
It was his long involvement in the state and federal criminal justice systems that put Massei's fingerprints into the FBI's Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS).
On Wednesday, Middlesex Superior Court Clerk Magistrate Michael Sullivan ordered Massei held without bail in Scheublin's stabbing and bludgeoning death.
Massei was indicted Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge by a Middlesex County grand jury that had been investigating the case for the past two years, prosecutors said. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
When he was arrested, Massei was living in a rooming house at 117 Lafayette St. in Salem.
Massei had lived at several addresses in Salem prior to that, including, for a time, at a senior housing complex on Highland Avenue near Salem Hospital — where at least two other residents sought restraining or harassment orders against him before he was evicted in 2016, court records show.
It's not clear how he was allowed to move into the complex with his record, which included multiple violent crimes.
When investigators first questioned Massei in 2000 about the murder, Massei said he'd been nowhere near the killing — claiming he was being held at the old Charles Street Jail in Boston.
Police found out that in fact, he was not in jail — he was wanted on a warrant at the time, according to prosecutors.
Over the years, Massei's record would grow to include crimes from fraud to robbery, multiple escape charges, and more recently a history of restraining and harassment orders, prosecutor David Solet told the magistrate.
According to published reports, in October 1975, Massei and two other men escaped from the Salem Jail, where he was being held on robbery charges.
Two years later, the Associated Press reported that Massei had escaped from custody again, this time in upstate New York, but was found 11 days later in a motel room.
He would later go on to face federal fraud charges in New York.
Even with the fingerprint, lifted from the victim's 1969 Chevrolet Impala, matched to Massei by 1999, it would be years still before they could make a case.
In 2005, investigators went back to speak to Massei, Solet said. This time, he claimed he'd been solicited by an associate with organized crime ties to murder the wife of a man who "runs a bank," and to make it look like a break-in. He went on to claim that the banker — Scheublin's husband — "was friendly with members of the Winter Hill criminal organization," prosecutors said.
He also claimed he'd been offered "a large sum of money" but turned it down.
He then claimed that one of his cousins, a man who had died sometime prior to the 2005 interview, had taken part in the murder. It was his cousin, Massei told police, who had given him details about the stolen Impala and why the car had been taken — the original "getaway driver" had left them stranded.
After Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan started a cold case unit in 2019, the investigators went back to poring over files, trying to find new witnesses.
Prosecutors said a woman who was a known associate in that matter told investigators Massei carried a knife and bragged about having stabbed someone with it.
Solet said Massei "has never been willing to abide by court orders," citing an example of Massei boasting in one of his interviews that he had someone who could tip him off about pending warrants, giving him time to flee the jurisdiction.
He asked that Massei be held without bail.
Public defender Julie Buszuwski did not make an argument for bail on Wednesday but did persuade Sullivan to enter his order in a way that will allow her to argue for bail in the future.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for April 28.
None of the victim's family members — including her now-elderly children — were present for Wednesday's hearing.