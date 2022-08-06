Civil War soldiers carried a lot of baggage — an average of 50 pounds. The knapsack, or “Patent Bureau,” issued by the government was not designed to support heavy weight. Soldiers suffered severe injuries from the pressure of the strap. However, “necessity is the mother of invention” and one Salem man known for his innovative spirit designed a solution known as the “Short Patent Knapsack.”
Joseph Short (1822-1869) developed a truly ingenious invention. Careful research of personal letters, diaries and newspaper archives all confirm just how valuable these knapsacks were.
On May 11, 1863, Short sent a letter to President Abraham Lincoln along with testimonials supporting his knapsack invention.
Within a few months, the deal was in the bag. Massachusetts Gov. John Andrew ordered 14,000 knapsacks to be dispersed in June and another record shows 30,000 more in September. By the following year, the Short Patent Knapsack was a universal staple for the boys in blue.
According to the Newport Military Museum, such correspondence with state officials and the War Department arising from the endeavor to have this style of knapsack supplied by the government was rather unique, but Short was innovative in marketing their product.
In April 1863, Short’s invention had won the endorsement of the Executive Committee of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, whose member, Capt. Benjamin Collins, wrote:
“Agreeably to your request the Executive Committee of the Commission have carefully examined and tested your knapsack and would express the opinion that it combines more qualities of a good character than any knapsack previously seen by them. We hope that Government may be induced to place such a knapsack as yours upon the back of every National Soldier.”
Two months later, U.S. Surgeon General William A. Hammond also gave Short his endorsement, writing:
“…(I) am of (the) opinion that the mode of slinging is a very decided improvement over those heretofore in use.”
In July 1863, several soldiers from Camp E. V. Sumner in Wenham wrote:
“We, the undersigned, have examined the (Short) Knapsack invented by you, and beg leave to say that we consider it superior to any we have heretofore seen, and we believe its introduction throughout the army would be the means of alleviating the suffering caused by the wearing of the Regulation Knapsack.”
An entry on March 28 at Camp Meredith reads:
“Gloomy spirits were lifted by the arrival of the Paymaster. The boys under General Long Sol (Solemn Meredith) had previously voted to purchase Short Patent Knapsacks demonstrated by a visiting salesman for two dollars each,” and “some 200 men plunked down their money and paid off their bill in full.”
Colonel John P. Reynolds, of the Salem Light Infantry, recorded in his diary May of 1862:
“Mr. Short had just manufactured a new knapsack that is justly celebrated for its many improvements from all others...for its versatility as it can easily be easily and conveniently carried as a hand valise.”
Captain Jacob Hall Lombard, of the 44th Volunteer Regiment Company C, wrote:
“The strapping is so adjustable to the shoulder allowing a much better ease than that of the governments.” He confirmed that all regiment commanders will want to supply the knapsack to all their men. The price agreed upon was “2.50 per man.”
Captain Thomas F. Ellsworth (cousin to Joseph Short), of the Massachusetts 55th Infantry, told the Salem Gazette that with the Short Knapsack, not one man “fell from the ranks after a long march.”
In October of 1864, George Wingate, historian of the 22nd Regiment of the National Guard of New York, adopted Short’s Patent Knapsack and wrote: “the only comfortable knapsack I ever carried.”
Wenham’s Addison A. Center, a young drummer in the 40th Massachusetts Company K, received a knapsack for Christmas and wrote Short from Virginia:
“The old knapsack was too heavy and hurt me so, but I marched here from Miner’s Hill and found my new knapsack to be easy. I only wish it was a little smaller — do you make any smaller ones for drummer boys?”
The Short Patent Knapsack was exhibited all around the country and displayed at the Paris Exposition in 1867.
Today, companies are reproducing the Short Patent Knapsack, which retail around $200. Bryan O’Keefe, of Salem, purchased one from Nick Sekela of Butler, New Jersey. O’Keefe asserts that Sekela “has managed to create an outstanding rendition of one of Short’s finest pieces; proving once again that no reproduction is beyond reach.”
Melissa Davenport Berry is a local historical and genealogical researcher and writer. She writes for Newsbank’s Genealogy group and is a researcher for Heritage Collectors Society. Visit her website at americana-archives.com.