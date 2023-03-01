SALEM — “The conversation about Salem’s next chapter starts tonight.”
The five candidates running for Mayor in Salem shared the Sophia Gordon Center’s high school-decorated performance stage for a high-platform candidate forum Tuesday night. The event was hosted by Salem State’s Frederick Berry Institute of Politics, on a stage decorated for an upcoming production of David Ives’ “School of Lies.”
The event, opened with remarks from Salem State University President John Keenan, came exactly a month before the field of five becomes two by way of a preliminary election on March 28. The two candidates netting the most votes will go on to a special mayoral election on May 16, the winner of which will complete Lieutenant Gov. Kim Driscoll’s fifth and final term as mayor.
Keenan’s opening, quoted above, yielded to forum moderator and North Shore Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Andreas. She began by thanking the candidates for “providing Salem residents with a great slate of candidates to choose from.”
The candidates were asked questions on a range of issues, and in some cases there was agreement. But there was also heavy focuses from all five on their pasts in the city: the past mayor who went on to lead Salisbury for 20 years; the current acting mayor who has pushed policy as a councilor for 15 years; the past councilor and prior candidate for mayor who did heavy years as a city employee; the last mayor’s chief of staff of several years; and a long-time community organizer on the outside hoping to get in.
There was, of course, also opportunities for disagreement.
In one example, candidates Stacia Kraft and Steve Dibble referenced Salem High School losing students, while Robert “Bob” McCarthy quickly noted that “for the first time in years, we’re actually bringing students back to the high school, and we’re bringing them back because of the CTE program and alternatives and choices.”
Neil Harrington, a prior insider now on the outside as town manager of Salisbury, offered that the district needs to “get behind the superintendent” after a recent five-year extension of his contract.
“It’s important we create a system that’s aspirational,” Harrington said. “We need to be honest and say that that hasn’t happened in the past, for various reasons.”
Dominick Pangallo said the district’s path “is largely the right one, but we need to maintain a strong, positive focus to maintain that. ... We’ve created some remarkable pre-k and college programs, and the CTE program, and we need to make sure they remain sustainable.”
In a question on public transportation and parking issues, Stacia Kraft pushed for a city-wide trolley service.
“I moved here because it was urban and walkable,” Kraft said. “We can do a much better job with public transportation. We need to conduct a city-wide overview of the condition of the streets, crosswalks, bike paths.”
Steve Dibble opened with calls for a second rail stop, something echoed by other candidates, but then introduced a new idea: all of Salem’s taxi operators become part of a program merged with Salem Skipper, a local public transit option that provides rides for up to $2.
“I’ll bring all the cab companies — there are three of them — together to get it done,” Dibble said.
