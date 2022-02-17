SALEM — Pit on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, the “memory café” is making a triumphant return, boosted by a guest speaker who helped see that funding was available for its return.
The Council on Aging’s “Memory Café” will hold its first return event Thursday, Feb. 24 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Memory cafés are a tool for helping people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and their caregivers, cope with the developing memory loss. One operated through the Council on Aging at the old senior center prior to the pandemic.
“It’s an inclusive space where people can feel comfortable together and there isn’t really too many hard-and-fast rules,” said Kelley Annese, a memory café coordinator working with the city. “It isn’t all about dementia and Alzheimer’s; the topic is memory loss, and it’s a space where people with memory loss can do fun things and educational things.”
The event’s first offering next week will host state Rep. Paul Tucker, who made the café possible by earmarking $50,000 in the current fiscal year’s state budget... without the city knowing it was coming.
“It’s the engagement,” Tucker said, explaining that his father-in-law attends them elsewhere to help with his dementia. “There was one woman who talked about animals in a sanctuary in Africa, some really cool topics, and to see him engaged and then talk about it for days after... Each of the folks there, some of them made really good connections.”
For that, Tucker included $50,000 in this year’s budget to get the program rolling again in Salem, he explained.
“It’s stimulating to the brain. It’s about getting all these things in a social setting,” Tucker said. “COVID has destroyed a lot of people’s social fabric and this is a nice way — one piece — of bringing it back.”
Teresa Arnold, the Council on Aging’s director, said the return of a regular memory café was entirely on Tucker. State funding has helped pay for staffing and resources that wouldn’t have been available otherwise — music, art supplies; “we’ll do things around gardening and fun things we can touch, things you know are real,” she said.
“The movement has just snowballed in a really good way,” Arnold said. “A big thing with elders anyway is the need to prevent social isolation, and with the specialist population, it’s very challenging, the spectrum of dementia. You can have a little bit of memory loss and identify that yourself, or you have full-blown Alzheimer’s.”
That’s a battle for many families supporting someone with dementia. In March, the region will hit the two-year mark for the pandemic, and social isolation has many seeking out social opportunities. That goes for caregivers just as much as those with memories issues.
“They’re very anxious to get back out and together again. Just last week, I was speaking to a woman who lost her mom; it was dementia, a year ago. She said, ‘I didn’t even have time to mourn my mother’s passing,’” Annese said. “It might help her with her grieving. Whenever there’s an opportunity for someone who can benefit from an experience, and other people around can be comforted as well, there’s always these opportunities.”
The event will run at the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. To pre-register, contact Rosanna Donohue, activities coordinator, at 978-744-0924.
