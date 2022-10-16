BEVERLY — Police have released the name of the man who died early Sunday morning after his motorcycle collided with a utility pole on McKay Street
Michael Abraham, 41, of Salem, succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to the accident scene at 46 McKay St. about 1:45 a.m., in response to a report of a motorcycle crash.
They found the damaged motorcycle on its side and the injured rider on the ground nearby.
Responders rushed him to Beverly Hospital, but he did not survive.