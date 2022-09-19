SALEM — City councilors were as much perplexed as they were in disagreement Thursday night on how to handle a proposed firearms ban for public buildings in Salem.
The council has issued “first passage” and sent to committee a proposal from Mayor Kim Driscoll “to regulate weapons in city buildings.” The proposal, which needs two votes to take effect, outlines that no one “shall in any part of City Hall or other municipal buildings, have possession of any dangerous weapon.”
The ordinance identifies dangerous weapons as “any firearm and any item identified in (state law)” as a dangerous weapon. It exempts police, active military, “or a sworn municipal or county public safety official having a license to carry firearms.”
The proposal is “based on similar ordinances in place in other municipalities,” said Ward 6 Councilor Megan Riccardi, who introduced the issue. “I fully support this ordinance change, and every single person I’ve spoken to about this was shocked this wasn’t already a regulation or in place, including myself.”
That sentiment was echoed by councilors Caroline Watson-Felt, Leveille “Lev” McClain, Jeff Cohen, and Alice Merkl.
“I was surprised when this came before us, and I think we need to make a statement,” Cohen said. “Vote on this unanimously, and hurry up. The sooner we do this, the better.”
Watson-Felt, a former staffer at City Hall, offered a perspective with experience backing it.
“People get very angry. They sometimes have to be removed. Sometimes, they have to even be banned, and it can actually be very scary,” Watson-Felt said. “I can’t believe this wasn’t already in law. I see absolutely no reason to delay ensuring the safety of our city employees.”
McClain, the associate director of security at Peabody Essex Museum by day, sought to make the proposal stronger.
“The punishment for a violation is only a fine,” McClain said. “It should be punished by a fine of $200 and a one-year order of no trespass. Someone bringing a weapon into one of our buildings and acting in a threatening fashion in violation of the law isn’t just a matter of ‘pay the fine and go about your business.’ That has a real impact on the people in the building.
“These people will come back,” he continued. “It isn’t always the case that you’ll chastise them and they’ll leave that day or be removed that day and you won’t see them again. Often times, those people are regressive and repeat offenders, and I think we need to send a stronger message than this.”
Councilors Domingo Dominguez and Conrad Prosniewski, however, called for a different approach: Send the issue to committee and flesh it out while considering legal questions.
Part of Dominguez’s concern focused on how the proposal might impact police officers in plainclothes or working some sort of special assignment that causes them to be out of uniform.
“Every time we see the news, we see a lot of incidents happening,” Dominguez said, referring to mass shootings. “This will protect the citizens very well, but I want to hear more about it — more detail, more depth — and make sure we have every angle before we make any smart decisions.”
Prosniewski, a retired police captain, added that “safety is paramount, regardless of if you’re in a civil building, in a school, on the street.”
“I’m still wondering about the legality...because this is a public building, and because there are people licensed to carry firearms in public, I’m not sure we have the legal right to separate them,” Prosniewski said.
McClain quickly countered, saying there’s “broad legal precedent for doing this kind of thing. There are any number of federal and state properties that won’t allow you to walk in with a firearm as a citizen.”
“Our own court systems don’t allow firearms...here in Salem,” Watson-Felt noted.
Dominguez returned with a second plea to send the matter to committee ahead of the council’s next meeting, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
“By bringing it to committee for the next meeting, it isn’t really going to make a difference,” he said. “We can make a better ordinance to bring in front of us...and then bring it back more complete with some of the recommendations we just heard, right now.”
Ultimately, the council voted 10-1 to give the matter its first of two approvals, after which it was dispatched to the ordinance committee for extra discussion. The lone dissenting vote came from Riccardi.
“I’m good with this as is,” she said before the vote. “I think I’ve heard from many tonight that they’re also good with this as is.”
