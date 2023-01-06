SALEM — Thursday morning, city employees gradually reported to City Hall for the day of work ahead. Some noted the change in the air while walking to their departments, with one employee saying it felt like they were starting a new job without ever changing desks.
The desk in the corner office was the same, but the nameplate — and the person sitting behind it — changed since 24 hours earlier: “Acting Mayor Robert K. McCarthy.”
“I’m excited, but it’s just different,” he said, looking over the desk not long after City Hall opened at 8 a.m. “It was strange, weird, because every time I’ve come into this office in the last 17 years, it has always been Kim in here.”
The City Council unanimously appointed McCarthy, Ward 1 councilor for the last 15 years, as acting mayor Wednesday night following the formal resignation of Kim Driscoll, Salem’s 50th and second-longest-serving mayor. She was sworn in as the state’s lieutenant governor alongside Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday.
With McCarthy’s ascension to mayor, even if for no more than five months, several aspects to Salem’s political operation shifted. The City Council now only has 10 members when it comes to votes as McCarthy — as head of the city’s executive branch — can no longer vote with his colleagues, that is until he were to return to the council when a new mayor is elected later this spring.
Similarly, newly elected Council President Megan Stott issued committee assignments on Wednesday, with an unusual name showing up in a committee with one of the heaviest workloads: Herself, on Administration and Finance. Typically, the president doesn’t serve on that committee, but there’s usually one more councilor to spread the workload.
“In this transitional year, I’m happy to serve where needed,” Stott said.
While he has lost his voting power as a councilor, McCarthy remains Salem’s elected Ward 1 representative. The position presides over the entirety of Salem Willows, Juniper Point, and Winter Island, as well as a large portion of The Point and the Derby Street neighborhood. and with his plate full as mayor, the four councilors-at-large will be helping Ward 1 residents who reach out to their ward councilor for help, McCarthy said.
“Obviously I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “If people want to reach out to me, I’ll actually have more availability at some times during the day. and I have a staff — as someone said to me when this question came up, what better a ward councilor is there than an acting mayor?”
Nomination papers also became available for the city’s mayoral special election at 8 a.m. Thursday. None of Salem’s four announced candidates were on-hand to be the first to “pull papers” as the doors opened. They have until Friday, Feb. 3, at 5 p.m. to do so and Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m. to return them for certification.
Candidates for citywide races like mayor must get at least 100 signatures from registered Salem voters to make the ballot. Election officials, however, stress getting at least 150 in case some signatures have to be rejected for various reasons.
If more than two candidates make the ballot, a preliminary election will be held on Tuesday, March 28. The final election between two candidates will be Tuesday, May 16, with a recount deadline of Friday, May 26.
Once the election results are certified and a new mayor is sworn in, it’s expected McCarthy would return to being the Ward 1 councilor.
That’s unlike what played out in 1973, when the resignation of Mayor Samuel Zoll saw the ascension of then-acting Mayor Jean Levesque and, after, a special election to find a new Ward 5 councilor to finish Levesque’s term, according to City Clerk Ilene Simons. In that case, Levesque went on to run for and win the permanent mayor seat for 1974. Today, his name appears on the city’s Community Life Center.
While there isn’t a need, thus far, to replace McCarthy in 2023, the clerk’s office will spend this time continuing to review its special election rules for ward councilors, Simons explained. Her tenure as clerk has been far from typical. There have been two recounts for ward races with razor-thin margins, the city’s first mayoral resignation in 50 years triggering an emergency rewrite of the rules governing that process (to account for changes in voting practices), and a corresponding rewrite of the ward councilor special election rules.
“These scenarios that have never happened before could happen,” Simons said. “We need to address that to fix it in case that scenario happens.”
In the meantime, the city will also hold municipal elections in 2023. While nomination papers for those positions would normally be available in March or April, the process — and nomination papers — will wait until the special election ends, according to Simons.
“It may be too confusing for voters,” she said, “and I want to give my staff a little normalcy.”
SALEM CITY COUNCIL ASSIGNMENTS
Administration and Finance: Leveille “Lev” McClain (chairperson), Ty Hapworth, Alice Merkl, Megan Stott (president), Caroline Watson-Felt
Ordinances, Licenses, and Legal Affairs: Patricia “Patti” Morsillo (chairperson), Jeff Cohen, Domingo Dominguez, Conrad Prosniewski, Andy Varela
Community and Economic Development: Hapworth (chairperson), Dominguez, Merkl, Morsillo, Watson-Felt
Government Services: Prosniewski (chairperson), Cohen, Dominguez, Hapworth, Varela
Public Health, Safety, and Environment: Varela (chairperson), Cohen, Merkl, McClain, Watson-Felt
