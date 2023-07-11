SALEM — Veterans in Salem now park for free, with one caveat: You need the plate so you don’t have to pay. But for vets who don’t have one, there’s also an option.
Salem’s City Council recently voted unanimously to waive parking fees for anyone with a veteran’s license plate. It was announced and put into effect by Mayor Dominick Pangallo on Wednesday, July 5.
The program is in effect at any on- or off-street metered parking space maintained by the city, as well as any city-owned lot requiring payment via a kiosk or mobile phone app, according to a city announcement.
The program doesn’t impact or waive fees in Salem’s parking garages and non-fee-related regulations like time limits, resident-based parking rules, and more. Those rules and fees still apply.
“It all started when I heard a Purple Heart recipient had been given two tickets in pretty short time,” Salem veterans agent Kim Emerling said. “Those tickets were quickly waived, but it started a larger conversation about how we could ensure that didn’t happen again. I join the Salem Veterans Council in expressing that any measure of gratitude is always welcome for those that have served in defense of this great country of ours.”
The end outcome is what hit the City Council — a blanket citywide lapsing of parking fees for those with a veteran’s license plate. Widowed spouses that haven’t remarried are also eligible for veteran plates, according to Emerling.
While many veteran-targeting perks in society come free to those who’ve served, license plates do come with a price. In Massachusetts, veteran plates cost an additional $60 up front and have a renewal fee of $100 for two years.
There is help, Emerling said, as any Salem veterans without designated plates can have parking fees waived by contacting the Veterans' Services office at 978-745-0883. Those with questions about the waived fees should contact Salem's traffic and parking department at 978-745-8120.