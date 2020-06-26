A Salem police officer was killed in a head-on collision Thursday night.
The crash occurred a little after 11 p.m. near the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue near Dube's Seafood.
Salem police have confirmed officer Dana Mazola was killed in the crash, which is under investigation by state police.
It was not immediately clear Friday morning whether Mazola was on duty at the time of the crash, or whether others were injured in the accident.
