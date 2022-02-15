SALEM — A Salem police officer resigned last month while under investigation, the city's police chief confirmed Tuesday.
Officer Randy Canela, who was sworn in on the force in 2017, resigned Jan. 25, Chief Lucas Miller said in response to an inquiry by The Salem News.
Miller said Canela is the subject of an ongoing investigation that he cannot comment on. He said the investigation is not related to Canela's work.
Miller stressed that the investigation is unrelated to that of Officer Iancy Gonzalez, who was charged last week in a money order fraud scheme. Gonzalez remains on suspension.
Canela joined the department in 2017.