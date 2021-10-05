SALEM — It was a normal sunny day for Patricia “Trish” O’Brien, Salem’s park and recreation director, and her parakeet Artie on Sunday... until a hawk showed up.
The result was an epic stare-down between a foot-tall bird of prey and its would-be pocket-sized snack, but for a well-constructed cage keeping Artie safe, according to O’Brien.
Sunday afternoon, O’Brien put Artie’s cage on an outside porch so her feathered friend could get some fresh air, she explained.
“I put it out there when it’s nice weather,” O’Brien said. “I just kind of caught it out of the corner of my eye as I was walking across my hallway.”
What she saw joining Artie and his abode was what appeared to be an adult Cooper’s Hawk, talons dug into the corner of the cage, casually looking around. Artie, for his part, was on the lowest level of the cage looking up at his new guest.
Naturally, with her pet protected, O’Brien went for a camera and was able to get several photos and part of a video before the bird of prey abandoned the cage.
“When I was watching, they were both very still,” O’Brien said. “(Artie) was at the bottom of the cage, though, so he’s smart enough to get low.”
