SALEM — Ty Hapworth stood at the steps of the Salem Common gazebo recently, gazing at a sea of green and gold leaves glistening in the light of a setting sun.
He looked through a pair of sunglasses, then lowered them to look at the leaves without the shades.
“I know some leaves are changing, some aren’t,” Hapworth said, putting the glasses back on. “There are oranges... yellows... greens that I don’t think I’ve noticed before.”
He turned to a carousel decorated in yellow and red stripes a couple hundred feet away. Red, one of Salem’s two official colors and a tone visible throughout the Witch City, is a color Hapworth can’t see due to color blindness.
“I can see things that normally would blend together, and it’s bringing out different colors,” Hapworth said, smiling as he returned to the leaves in the sunlight. He lowered the glasses again, removing their filters from the light hitting his eyes. “The way the light is hitting that tree there, this way, they all look the same to me.”
Hapworth put the glasses back on.
“Looking at it now... there’s more yellow in there, right?” Hapworth asked, turning to his wife Micah.
“Everything looks a little more orange,” added 10-year-old Harrison Hapworth, one of Ty and Micah’s two children, who has another form of color blindness affecting slightly different tones than Ty. “It looks like a green... yellow... and orange tree.”
“It’s cool,” the elder Hapworth added.
Never seeing red
One in 12 men, and one in 200 women, are color blind, according to EnChroma, a company that advocates for people who are color blind and makes eyewear helping to correct color blindness.
Ty Hapworth, a city councilor-at-large in Salem, is an Army veteran and tech professional known in part for using a photo-heavy @HelloSalem handle on social media.
Despite the popularity of his shutterbug habit, Hapworth is often entertained by how commonly photos he didn’t think would do well ultimately do, or ones that he thought would soar instead sink. That’s the color blindness talking.
“It’s like... things like a chart with a map, or a Salem zoning map, which I love to talk about zoning,” Hapworth said. “The zoning map... I can’t tell what’s what. I need someone to show me.”
Matching clothes is an issue, something Ty often leans on Micah for help with, he explained. Traffic lights are also an issue... all those reds, yellows and greens.
“I’d have to mostly guess if it’s safe to go through or not,” Hapworth said. “I just couldn’t tell what was what. I couldn’t tell which color was popping out, which wasn’t. ... I understand eggplant are purple and not black, but before, I thought they were black.”
If The Salem News printed its Friday edition on the perfect tone of yellow paper, the red witch logo could fade from view for Hapworth — the broom-riding silhouette defining a community blending in with its background canvas.
“I was his age when I took a color blind test, when I was a kid. I think I was just coloring things wrong,” Ty Hapworth said, alluding to Harrison. “I might have colored my face yellow not understanding that yellow and peach are not the same color.”
It’s something the state of Massachusetts could do a better job testing children for, according to Hapworth. That’s because those who are color blind are often none the wiser, something that Harrison Hapworth explained having already experienced as a pre-teen.
“I feel like I just see things in a normal way,” he said. “The doctor said I’m color blind... but everything seems normal to me.”
Harrison then looked through the glasses.
“Everything is a little richer,” he said, smirking.
Giving awareness a new light
Part of EnChroma’s gig is that of the advocate. The Hapworths were offered two free pairs of glasses after an initial social media post — one explaining his struggle separating a yellow house from red leaves — caught the company’s eye, Ty Hapworth explained.
The glasses are also available retail, and many organizations have sought them out for their patrons.
That includes Nahant Public Library, which has one pair each of adult and children’s glasses that cost about $500 as a set, according to library director Sharon Hawkes.
“We have a number of things in our collection that libraries call ‘the Library of Things.’ Those are objects that are outside the norm,” Hawkes said. “They can be anything from telescopes to microscopes, puzzles, dolls. In our collection, that included the opportunity to purchase two pairs of EnChroma glasses.”
People are regularly visiting the library to put the glasses to use, she said.
“This reaches to our basic core service of life-long education,” Hawkes said. “Certainly the ability to see things as other people see them is very educational, and certainly very helpful.”
That’s a message Hapworth said he’s proud to spread on social media.
“It’s raising awareness,” he said. “I’ve thought about that since I entered the workforce after college. You see accommodations made for lots of disabilities, and that’s great. But color blindness isn’t one people talk about.”
Hapworth then slid the glasses on. A television reporter pointed to the Common’s far corner, where a child was running in a puffy, brightly colored jacket. Asking if Hapworth could see the child, he said, “What, the red one?”
“I want to get used to them, walk around, see things,” Hapworth said, sliding the glasses off. “It’s hard to understand what I was missing.”
