SALEM — Saying it is an annual tradition, as it is for the folks who choose not to heed the official plea: Seriously, don't drive to Salem this weekend.
Officials are bracing for record numbers visiting downtown Salem this Saturday and Sunday, the fourth of five weekends preceding Halloween. Ahead of that, they held a press conference Friday calling for visitors to get to Salem this weekend in any way other than by their own personal vehicles.
"Saturday last weekend, we hit our peak with over 100,000 visitors downtown. And what we know about October from our past experiences is the crescendo builds as we get closer to Halloween," said Mayor Kim Driscoll. "This year, we've seen record crowds earlier, and for a city of 44,000 residents and just over 5,000 public parking spaces, that's a lot to handle in our downtown. In fact, it was about 6,000 more people than we had in Salem on Halloween itself last year."
The city has hosted more than 1.6 million visitors so far this year, with the number hitting 1.9 million in 2021. Two strong weekends, and then a Monday-night Halloween, should shatter the number with ease, according to Driscoll.
"Visiting Salem in October is fun, festive... but visiting when you come here by car isn't so great," she said. "You're going to sit in traffic for hours only to find there isn't any parking."
Two of the most obvious options for public transit are increasing capacity for those final two weekends: The MBTA Commuter Rail, which connects from Boston to Newburyport and Rockport; and the Salem Ferry, which runs between Boston and Salem.
The city is also making heavy use of the ParkSalem.com website to post live road closures and parking capacities so those traveling to the city know what's in store for them when they arrive.
"We're really encouraging individuals coming here — families, the costumed revelers — to pack some patience and plan ahead," Driscoll said. "There are going to be long lines and big crowds. So if you can buy your tickets in advance, think about where you want to visit and think about your itinerary ahead of time, it's going to allow for a better experience."
City police will get a big assist in the law enforcement presence on the ground, according to Salem police Chief Lucas Miller. That includes all local departments, the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC), state police, FBI, ATF and National Park Service.
But still, the road closure remains the best tool for keeping crowds safe this October, Miller said. And there will be many closures.
"As the crowds get bigger and bigger, we have less and less access to downtown Salem and Salem in its entirety," Miller said. "This becomes a traffic nightmare very, very quickly, and we do what we can to mitigate it — but the roads can't simply handle the volume of cars coming in."
Driscoll repeated a common phrase in Salem to capture those traffic struggles: "We're a 400-year-old city and have roads that were built for horse and buggy."
This time around, officials also stepped up their messaging on the local impact on Halloween.
"How you get here not only impacts your experience," Driscoll said, "but the quality of life for those who live here."
That was echoed by Miller in his remarks.
"The people of Salem are very proud of this city and the hundreds of reasons why it's a historic city," he said. "Please be mindful of the residents here. This is our home, and the people in Salem like Halloween as much as anyone else does — mostly. But they need to take their families to school and the doctor and the grocery store, and they need to go about their daily lives while people are trying to enjoy themselves here.
"We're trying to make sure everyone can coexist peacefully," said Miller. "My officers will be out all day, every day this month. Please, come say hello."