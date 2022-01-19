SALEM — It’s been close to a year since the public learned about contamination on a swath of land slated for development along Highland Avenue. Since then, few details have come to light on the issue, and city officials are getting creative to try and obtain the contamination report.
In early 2021, the developers behind Overlook Acres, a 280 housing-unit proposal along Highland Avenue and Barnes Road, sued the owners of the property, Salem residents Kathleen and Stephen Ingemi. The suit alleges the Ingemis intentionally hid from Overlook what amounts to tens of millions of dollars in necessary contamination cleanup at the property.
The City Council voted last Thursday to have the city’s legal department initiate discussions with the owners and state environmental authorities to try and shake loose the report outlining the nature of the contamination.
That’s because the report is central to a civil lawsuit, and the entity that paid for and owns the report — Overlook Acres, the developer — has no legal obligation to turn over the document and no responsibility under state environmental laws. That’s because the owners (the Ingemis) bear responsibility, according to Ward 1 City Councilor Bob McCarthy, who outlined the scenario for the council.
“It’s a public health issue, but right now it’s more of a quagmire,” McCarthy said. “I’m concerned about the contamination, but I’m not sure what’s the best course of action for us to try to get that information. We don’t have any jurisdiction over any of this, other than the fact that we want the information.”
The discussion that night was prompted by Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez, who initially sought to work through the courts to get the document.
So far, the only public knowledge about contamination at the site appears within specific paragraphs of the original lawsuit, specifically items 26 through 30. Here, the public learned that there’s “significant automobile shredding residue, exceeding thirty-five (35) feet below surface.” Heavy contaminants were found throughout the boring samples, presenting “a significant and imminent risk of harm to the public and the environment.”
Cleanup efforts would cost between $12 million and $34 million, according to the lawsuit.
“We have an obligation to bring a response to the public. When it comes to health, I’m very concerned because I think of myself as if I’m living there,” Dominguez said after reading the facts in the lawsuit into the record. “We have to find a way to address this. That’s my point.”
Specifically, the council voted to have city solicitor Beth Rennard “contact the counsel for the owner and work with the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) to ensure compliance with the law and ensure contaminants are properly addressed.”
“Right now, that’s our only leverage,” said Ward 3 Councilor Patricia “Patti” Morsillo, who represents the ward the property is in as well as the neighbors. “I completely understand people are concerned.”
Morsillo said she has “worked every kind of magic I could think of to get this data, including trying to get Overlook Acres before the Conservation Commission. There was a clause in their permit from the Conservation Commission that they return within six months to give a report on the contamination, but since they didn’t go through with the sale of the property or purchase the property, I believe the Conservation Commission felt they weren’t really beholden to come back.
“I made a phone call to the DEP and discussed the filing there, and as we mentioned earlier, the buyer is under no obligation to make this report to the DEP,” Morsillo continued. “It’s solely on the shoulders of the property owner, and this is in court right now, and probably they’re disputing the facts... but we don’t know.”
The motion was to have Rennard contact the attorney for the owners, because it’s thought the owners could now be required to address the contamination since it has become publicly known, according to McCarthy.
“The buyers gave the document to the owner, or have made the document aware to the owner relative to trying to vacate the purchase and sale agreement, probably to try to get monetary damages... I’m not privy to any of that,” McCarthy said. “It’s the owners’ due diligence to report contamination if they were made aware of contamination through this lawsuit filing. So I think that’s what she (Rennard) wants to proceed with — try to leverage the DEP and herself against the owners, to try to get the information.”
