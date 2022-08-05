SALEM — The Salem Pantry will host a free family fun day at the Salem Willows on Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The pantry is partnering with Coast to Coast Paddle to provide free paddle board and kayak rentals, plus lawn games, a special visit from The Good Witch of Salem, and more. The goal of the event is to celebrate community and to highlight participation in this year’s "Ride for Food & Off The Beaten Path."
The event is free and open to the public; donations are appreciated. This is first come, first served and is made possible in part by the city of Salem Festival and Special Event Support Program.
The Ride for Food & Off the Beaten Path, a project of Three Squares New England, is in its 11th year and The Salem Pantry is the only North Shore-based partner organization for this year’s event. The pantry is encouraging supporters to join the cause and find creative ways to raise needed funds to support food security. Participants can go off the beaten path to create their own challenge or can join the official Ride For Food event to complete a 25- or 50-mile bike ride on Oct. 2 in Dedham.
"This is our second year participating in The Ride for Food & Off the Beaten Path, and we are looking for people who have a passion for food justice and building community," said Robyn Burns, Executive Director of The Salem Pantry. “Last year, one of our wonderful volunteers created a successful paddle board challenge with Coast to Coast Paddle. We were inspired to grow this idea and the partnership became the inspiration for our first ever Pantry Play Day. Our goal for the Play Day is to create a connecting, welcoming event to bring together pantry guests, volunteers, donors, community partners and more — to celebrate our shared work and to explore exciting ways to support the ongoing effort to create more food security for all.”