SALEM — After years of upward growth during a global pandemic, Salem Pantry is being hailed as a “point of light” in the service industry.
Salem Pantry is heading into its busiest time of year — the holidays, when demand for meals spikes with family gatherings — with a newly earned “Service Enterprise” certification. The recognition, sought by nonprofit service organizations across the country to amplify their volunteer efforts, is run nationally by the Association of Leaders in Volunteer Engagement (Al!VE).
Locally, the Service Enterprise Initiative (SEI) is run in Massachusetts through the Massachusetts Service Alliance. It describes SEI as “a holistic and customized change management approach to help organizations gain a greater return on volunteer investment and have greater impact in their communities,” per its website (bit.ly/3UQsP1y).
The Pantry’s success story was written when the region needed it most. Robyn Burns, the organization’s first-ever executive director, joined in March of 2020, just days before the state shut down to the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the pandemic, the Pantry has ballooned in size and expanded its reach alongside demand for food and resources.
“In my previous job at another nonprofit called CitySprouts in Cambridge and Boston, I took part in this Service Enterprise process and thought it would be a perfect one for Salem Pantry once we got some bandwidth as a team,” Burns said. “Salem Pantry was founded and run by volunteers for many years. Our first staff joined the team right before COVID, and as we’ve grown the staff capacity over the past few years, the volunteers have remained front and center for us.”
Pantry organizations are expecting demand to increase even further this winter with instability in heating costs, Burns said.
With a Service Enterprise tag on the Pantry, the organization also has “access to a peer group of all of us organizations doing similar work,” Burns explained.
The Massachusetts Service Alliance breaks the state up into seven regional hubs, each with their own list of certified and participating organizations. On the North Shore, that includes Beverly Bootstraps, Family Promise and Wellspring.
“Often in nonprofits, we end up working so hard on our respective missions that we get stuck in our own silos,” Burns said.
“This is a great opportunity for us to poke our head out to learn and share with other organizations who are doing similar work throughout the region and country.”
