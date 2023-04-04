Schools in Salem and Peabody recently received grants to assess school safety threats and train students and staff on how to effectively respond to dangerous situations.
The awards come from the federal Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence Grant Program, also called STOP, to support this work and deploy crisis intervention teams, according to statements from Peabody Public Schools and the state.
Salem Public Schools received $40,000 in grant money, Salem Academy Charter School was awarded $25,000 and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School was given $60,000.
“The safety of students and staff is our top concern and we are grateful to receive this funding, which will have a significant impact on our work to prevent violence and support the needs of our entire school community," Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala said in a statement. "This grant will enable us to expand our capacity to develop systems and protocols that we can implement to identify and mitigate potential threats.”
The funding will go toward a threat assessment of PVMHS, all public schools in Salem, and Salem Academy to identify potentially dangerous situations before they occur, including incidents involving a person undergoing a mental health crisis. A consultant will also help the schools develop threat assessment teams.
Students, school personnel and local first responders will be trained in how to prevent school violence through the grant, according to a statement from the Healey-Driscoll Administration.
In all, 14 Massachusetts school districts received a combined $570,000 in funding through the grant.
“Massachusetts remains deeply committed to working with our partners across state and local agencies to ensure our schools offer a safe and healthy learning environment for our children and educators,” Gov. Maura Healey said in the statement. “These grants will provide the resources that school officials need to enhance safety and mitigate potential threats.”
