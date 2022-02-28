SALEM — Apartments in Salem are being converted to condos at a speed alarming planners and housing officials, so much that the City Council is working to slow things down dramatically.
The council has unanimously approved a home rule petition to the state Legislature that would allow Salem to write a condo conversion ordinance that better protects tenants and the city’s affordable housing stock than current rules. With that process expected to take several months, officials are now writing the ordinance that can only be approved once the petition clears Beacon Hill, according to senior planner Amanda Chiancola.
“We were studying how many apartments in Salem have been converted into condominiums,” Chiancola said. “Since 2016, about 394 units have been converted to condos, and each year it’s increasing.”
Information available on ImagineSalem.org shows conversions each year from 2016 on. From 2016 to 2019, the conversions reported were 28, 56, 66 and 57, respectively. and in 2020, nearly twice as many units — 107 — were converted, and by the end of August 2021, Salem was on pace for 125 conversions by year’s end.
The issue is hurting renters, Chiancola said, as they often don’t have enough time to find another apartment in Salem or elsewhere on the North Shore if their lease is being ended.
The new ordinance, still being written, will be very tenant- and city-friendly, Chiancola said. Landlords could be required to give tenants two years to find a new place to live, twice the one-year delay allowed under state law. Also, first the tenant and then the city or its designee — most notably, nonprofit organizations — could have a right of first refusal on the unit, before the property owner could put it on the market.
“A lot of these units that are being converted are naturally occurring, affordable homes, and it’s hard to find another home equivalent to that in Salem,” Chiancola said. “This is making sure there’s time for that tenant to find a new place to live.”
The City Council unanimously adopted the petition Thursday night, with councilors showing an appetite for addressing the crisis.
“It’s just really important for me to put a human face on the conversation we’re having,” Ward 4 Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain said. “I know at least three people in the last two weeks who are facing house crises in this exact situation. They’re in units that are about to be converted from rental to condominium. Their leases aren’t about to be renewed.”
Caroline Watson-Felt’s Ward 2 has everything from Salem Housing Authority properties to centuries-old mansions in the McIntire Historic District. Several of the buildings are two and three units.
“There’s an emergency to try to slow the conversions,” Watson-Felt said. “The request to get the petition out there, to enable us to enact some ordinance down the line that’s really responsive to Salem’s particular needs, is the top priority.”
In 1983, the state enacted a condo conversion law that allowed communities to create ordinances targeting buildings with four units or more, Chiancola said. As a result, for Salem to target two- and three-unit buildings, it needs permission from the state Legislature — hence the home rule petition.
“Seventy-eight percent of the buildings that have been converted since 2016 are two to three units, and that’s unique,” Chiancola said. “Usually in cities, you see them in larger buildings. In Salem, you’re seeing them in smaller buildings.”
It remains unclear how long it could take for the Legislature to act on and approve the petition. State Rep. Paul Tucker, who represents Salem, estimated the entire process could take a couple of months.
“It’s still coming together, and we’re in the process of reaching out to landlords who own buildings with two or more units, and tenants who rent in buildings with two or more units, to let them know about this and get their feedback,” said Chiancola, referring to the ordinance. “(The petition) goes on to the Legislature, and in that timeframe, we can look for input from the community and fine-tune that ordinance.”
For more information, visit imaginesalem.org/condo-conversions. To read full coverage from this meeting, visit bit.ly/3HtcSaQ.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.