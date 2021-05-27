MARBLEHEAD — The town of Marblehead has selected Salem police Capt. Dennis King as its next chief.
The selection was made during a Board of Selectmen meeting Wednesday evening, where King and another finalist, Peabody police Capt. Scott Richards, were on the agenda to be interviewed.
King confirmed the offer Thursday.
Efforts to reach Town Administrator Jason Silva and Board of Selectmen Chair Jackie Belf-Becker on Thursday were not immediately successful.
The agenda for Wednesday's meeting did not reference a vote on the police chief position.
It is also not known when or if a third announced finalist, Boston Housing and Emergency Management Police Chief Shumeane Benford, was interviewed.
Current Marblehead police Chief Robert Picariello is retiring in July.
King, a Swampscott resident, had served as acting chief in Salem for nine months after the retirement of Mary Butler last year, but he was not a candidate for the top job in Salem. He recently completed his law degree.
This story will be updated.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.