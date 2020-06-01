SALEM — Salem Police Chief Mary Butler had hoped the citizens of Salem would find reassurance in the letter she had submitted to The Salem News in response to the killing of an unarmed black man by Minneapolis police.
In the letter published Monday morning, Butler wrote about the department's efforts to train officers and of the ongoing effort to ensure every person is treated fairly by Salem police.
Then, the chief said, someone with access to the department's Twitter account undermined all of it in just a few lines.
"(S)o you issued a permit for 10 of thousands of people to protest but I can't go to a restaurant? You are ridiculous. You and Too Tall Deval are killing this State," read the tweet, which was posted just before 10 a.m. under the department's Twitter account and addressed to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. "Tall Deval" is a name used by a conservative columnist and radio show host in reference to Gov. Charlie Baker.
"I might as well have taken flames to the letter," a still-angry Butler said Monday afternoon. "You wonder why the public is questioning the ability of police to be fair and impartial?"
Capt. Kate Stephens, a 24-year veteran of the department, was subsequently identified as the officer who posted the tweet. She has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation and disciplinary process, Butler said late Monday afternoon.
"The comments were the personal opinion of the employee who posted the tweet and in no way reflects the values or beliefs of the Salem Police Department," Butler said.
Stephens immediately deleted the tweet, Butler said.
The chief said the post may have been an expression of personal frustration over the effect mandated closings have had on a business owned by someone close to the captain. But it violates department policy.
"It is even more concerning that these comments come from someone in a leadership position within the department," Butler said. "These comments are uncalled for at any time, but they are particularly egregious at this time when the public is questioning the fairness, equity and legitimacy of the police and their actions."
Stephens oversaw the department's Professional Standards Division.
Efforts to reach Stephens or a representative of the union representing superior officers in the department were unsuccessful late Monday.
Mayor Kim Driscoll said she and other officials were "appalled" to see anything like this on the official Twitter account.
"It is clearly unacceptable," said the mayor, who said the city tapped every available resource, including its information technology department, to identify the person responsible for posting the comment.
Driscoll also said she was calling both Walsh and Baker to offer a personal apology.
"It is exactly why people are protesting," said Driscoll of the bias she sees in the Twitter post.
"We literally take an oath to uphold the law," added Butler. "People have a right to free speech and to peacefully assemble."
Butler said her department looks into social media posts by any candidate for a job in the department, watching for signs of trouble. But, she acknowledged, that can sometimes elude detection — or develop on the job.
"I don't know what happens, but that sometimes changes," she said, recalling having to address a different officer in the department a couple of years ago after a series of Facebook posts.
Butler's letter to the editor described the screening and training process for officers, her department's efforts to choose candidates who reflect the community they serve, the complaint and disciplinary process, and the need for trust between the police and the community.
"All of us who wear, or have worn, the uniform know that the death of Mr. George Floyd only reinforces that we, as a profession, have a long way to go to ensure that every citizen is treated fairly," said Butler in her letter.
Her letter was one of many statements issued by police chiefs across the country after the killing of Floyd.
Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur released a statement calling the actions of the Minneapolis officers "deeply disturbing."
"There was a disregard for the training and police standards they were taught," said LeLacheur. "In Beverly, we specifically train on the proper apprehension techniques for suspects during arrest. At no time, ever, are officers trained to put pressure on the neck or throat. I have watched the George Floyd video, and it disturbs me to my core."
Peabody and Marblehead police shared a post from The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association denouncing the actions of the Minneapolis officers, with Marblehead calling the death "a brutal and disgusting act."
In Ipswich, Chief Paul Nikas also denounced the actions of the Minneapolis officers.
"We are deeply troubled by the death of George Floyd, and condemn the actions of the Minneapolis officers involved," Nikas wrote in a statement. "When we accept the responsibility of law enforcement, we embrace a tremendous duty to protect human life and serve everyone in our communities. It is clear the officers involved in this situation failed that charge."
Salem Rep. Paul Tucker, who served as the city's police chief prior to Butler, said there now needs to be a national conversation in law enforcement.
"Every police department in the United States, no matter the size, from one officer to the New York or Los Angeles PD, needs to take a good look at what's going on," he said. "You've got to look at screening, hiring, diversity, from the top down."
"It can't continue to be 'well, there's a few bad apples,'" said Tucker. "That's unacceptable."
