SALEM — Police Chief Mary Butler is retiring after 33 years of service in the police department.
Butler announced her decision to retire late Monday morning. She'll retire on July 31 after five years as police chief. She'll head up security at Peabody Essex Museum.
"It has been an honor and privilege to work for the city of Salem and the Salem police department for 33 years," Butler said in a statement released by the city. "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Mayor Kimberley Driscoll for her confidence in me, the City Council for their support and the residents of Salem for sharing their feedback, praise and yes criticism. We honestly cannot work in partnership without it."
This story will be updated as new details emerge.