SALEM — City police officers are wearing body cameras for the first time, with an initial deployment of eight devices for officers on-duty and outfitting of the entire department expected in the coming weeks.
City and police leaders agreed to deals making way for body-worn cameras last September. The first shipment of the devices arrived last week and were put into service Thursday, according to Salem police Chief Lucas Miller. Access to the technology has been difficult because of greater demand now for these devices, he said. For now, the eight cameras will be used by each shift, until the rest of the devices arrive.
It’s been a journey for the city’s newly minted chief, who was sworn in last June while efforts on the program were underway.
“We received funding from the city, received funding from the state and received funding from the federal government, but obviously, all those grants took some time to line up,” Miller said. “Then we had to get buy-in from the patrolmen’s union and the superior’s union, and we needed to have a policy — a meaningful policy — in place so that we weren’t starting blind.”
The city’s budget called for $90,000 for initial costs and another $65,000 per year in each of the following four fiscal years, for a total of $350,000.
“All of that has pretty much come together,” Miller said Friday. “The grants are funded. The agreements have been signed with the unions. I have a coherent policy in place.”
The cameras will be tied to several pieces of the officer’s gear. By default, when turned on, the device is actively processing the last 30 seconds of activity visible to it. At any point, the device can then be triggered to start recording, Miller said — automatically preserving the last 30 seconds of information and continuing the recording from there.
“The officer has the ability to turn it on and turn it off, and he’ll do so whenever he enters into a potentially adversarial situation,” Miller said. “There will also be certain safeguards. For instance when he draws his gun, the camera will automatically come on. If he makes use of a taser, the camera will automatically turn on.”
The devices hold on to the last 30 seconds in the event an officer isn’t able to capture something leading up to an incident, Miller said. In other words, it helps “if an officer finds himself suddenly in a circumstance where he wished he turned the camera on.”
“That was really what sold me on this particular device,” he said. “The fear, of course for me, is that there will be an incident and the officer will forget to turn his camera on or, for some other reason, it won’t be recorded. All these little technical items — the holster switch, taser switch, etc. — are just insurance to make sure that never happens.”
Policies exist to allow officers to disable their cameras under specific situations, such as sexual assaults and other incidents where victims have a greater right to privacy, according to Miller.
Recordings can also be amended or deleted to protect those with a right to privacy, but only by high-ranking staff, he said. Officers can’t manipulate recordings on their own and can only put in requests, such as in cases of accidental triggers while using restroom facilities.
Further, the department itself is able to see the use of the cameras in real time, according to Miller. Their current status — if they’re on, recording, etc. — is always known back at the station, and in specific circumstances, the department can remotely view an officer’s camera in real time. But the situations requiring that kind of measure are very rare — typically when officer safety is an imminent concern, like when an officer has stopped responding at a volatile situation.
“The officer in charge retains the ability in a critical incident to turn the camera on remotely,” Miller said, “and not only does that provide a greater level of integrity, but also safety.”
The two police unions agreed to deals that negotiated details like how officers can access their recordings to use in court cases, according to Miller.
“We can, and we should, look at these cameras as a tool that cuts across so many aspects of police work and enhances it,” Miller said. “Having a permanent record of what happened... it’s no longer a he-said, she-said. That’ll safeguard legitimate complaints against police and safeguard police from illegitimate complaints.”
