SALEM — A 41-year-old man was in critical condition Saturday morning after he was struck by a car on the southbound side of Highland Avenue.
Police said the crash occurred just after 9 a.m. in the area of 205 Highland Ave., which is the site of a large apartment complex. Police received multiple calls about the crash.
The pedestrian was conscious but in critical condition and was taken to Salem Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Boston.
The driver, a 26-year-old Salem woman, stayed at the scene. She has not been charged as of now, police Capt. Fred Ryan said, but Salem and state police will investigate and could bring charges depending on the outcome.
Police are also asking for any witnesses to come forward. They can call the criminal investigation division at 978-745-9700 or the confidential tip line at 978-619-5627.
