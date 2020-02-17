SALEM — Police were at the scene of a reported home invasion on Geneva Street Monday morning.
Lt. Kristian Hanson said the department received a report around 7 a.m. of two or three men entering an apartment there.
Detectives were still at the scene gathering evidence shortly before 10 a.m.
No arrests have been made, said Hanson.
Geneva Street is a small side street parallel to Canal Street.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
