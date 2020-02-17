SALEM — Police were at the scene of a reported home invasion on Geneva Street Monday morning. 

Lt. Kristian Hanson said the department received a report around 7 a.m. of two or three men entering an apartment there.

Detectives were still at the scene gathering evidence shortly before 10 a.m. 

No arrests have been made, said Hanson.

Geneva Street is a small side street parallel to Canal Street. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis. 

Tags

Recommended for you