SALEM — The owners of the Salem Harbor Power Development plant are asking a federal bankruptcy judge to sign off on a $43 million settlement with federal regulators over allegations that the firm withheld information about construction delays in order to collect a $104 million capacity payment.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission found evidence that Salem Harbor knew as early as spring 2016 that the plant would most likely not be completed by May 31, 2017, due to a series of issues, including having to replace an engineering firm that in turn had to redraw plans, procurement issues and subcontractor disputes.
But reporting the likely delay would potentially have jeopardized capacity payments that were set to begin on June 1, 2017, which the plant’s owners had been awarded in a 2014 auction, federal regulators concluded.
The settlement also says the plant’s owners were in contact with ISO New England about the situation, but that the information about the delay was not formally reported or entered into a tracking program, to avoid triggering a requirement that the firm would have to purchase replacement capacity.
The investigation concluded that Salem Harbor improperly received the $104 million capacity payment for a fiscal year in which the plant was not yet operational, in 2017 and 2018.
In a court filing, Salem Harbor said it neither admits nor denies the allegations, calling the settlement “a favorable resolution” that will spare the cost of litigating the matter and shield the firm from a significantly larger and non-dischargeable court judgment. Both outcomes would also benefit existing creditors.
The settlement also calls for FERC to drop a more serious allegation of market manipulation and fraud.
Under the settlement, Salem Harbor would pay a $17.1 million civil penalty and disgorge $26.7 million in profits, and would have to undergo compliance monitoring.
To the extent that the FERC investigation also implicated ISO New England, that firm said in a press release that the settlement “confirms Salem Harbor failed to provide ISO New England with accurate and timely information related to the project’s development.”
“The settlement describes significant issues that led to the delay in the project, which were largely unknown to the ISO” prior to the investigation, the firm said in its statement.
The settlement comes as Salem Harbor Power — the new name for what had been known as Footprint Salem Harbor — is seeking to amend its March Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to allow for a reorganization involving turning the firm over to its secured investors rather than a sale.
Iberdrola Energy Projects, the contractor that earlier this year was awarded $236 million as a result of an arbitration proceeding against Salem Harbor Power over the termination of its contract, has raised objections to the amended plan, which would leave it to compete with other unsecured creditors for a cash pool of just $175,000.
It is due to file a response to the request for settlement approval on Friday.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis