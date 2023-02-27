SALEM — Local protests for racial justice reforms continued this past weekend.
A group of Salem residents, among them several city leaders and candidates for office, gathered on Salem Common Saturday to “protest the continued police killings of Tyre Nichols, Sayed Faisal, and countless other Black people, both locally and nationwide.”
“Most importantly, they also made and heard calls for real, meaningful solutions to ongoing racial and social injustice in Salem, on the North Shore, and across Massachusetts,” a news release issued in support of the event read. “With shared determination, they are insisting that, with Kim Driscoll now serving as Lt. Governor, and a mayoral election creating new openings for change, something good (can) come out of this terrible violence — some sort of meaningful, lasting policy change.
“ With police killings at their highest level yet despite years of outcry — and profound racial injustice continuing across the areas of public safety, wealth, jobs, housing, healthcare, education, as well as culture and history — today Salem area residents are insisting the Witch City live up to our values,” the statement continued, “that it enact comprehensive police reform, and embrace systemic changes to repair injustice.”
The Rev. Andre Bennett, a Jamaican immigrant with first-hand experience of racial injustices by law enforcement, addressed the crowd in front of the Salem Common Gazebo. He was joined by several local officials, elected leaders and candidates for office.
“ We know there are real, viable solutions, and we know that together, we can win them,” the statement read. “Just in the past few years, we’ve seen nearby racial justice movements in small cities like Lynn and Cambridge secure $3.5 million toward unarmed crisis response services and new community safety departments utilizing social workers, mental health professionals, and de-escalation experts independent of police.”
Going forward, the group is calling on Salem and surrounding North Shore “ residents, organizations, and elected officials to resume an urgent, collaborative conservation about meaningful, effective racial justice reforms.”
The statement listed several examples:
Robust civilian control of police, with real disciplinary and budgetary powers
- Humane, effective public safety policies rooted in prevention, public health, mental health, and rehabilitation, not incarceration
- The expansion of purposeful, well-paying youth jobs, as well as comprehensive prevention and support systems for at-risk youth
- Healing the underlying trauma that drives crime through purpose-driven service and community building
- And antiracist, affordable public goods, such as housing, energy, etc.
- Additionally, Salem can establish well-funded reparations, as is likely to soon be seen in Amherst, Northampton, and Boston
“This is something particularly relevant to Salem given our long history of profiting off of, and practicing, slavery and racial inequality,” the statement continued in its justification of reparations. “Salem’s famous maritime trading industries — deeply tied to the slave trade and West Indian plantations — have amassed tremendous wealth based on enslaving Black people that is still present to this day in well-resourced, influential institutions such as the Peabody Essex Museum. These bastions of surplus wealth and power, despite offering excellent programming, still have a tremendous, not yet realized opportunity to make groundbreaking investments to repair historical wrongs, and correct ongoing injustices.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.