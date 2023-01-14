Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then a few snow showers lingering this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.