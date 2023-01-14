On a gray December day during which Vladimir Putin’s Russian army reportedly rained 120 missiles down on the people of Ukraine, psychologist Evan Longin took time out from his busy Salem practice to discuss his new book,”’The Roots of Evil — A Postmodern Exploration of the Unintended Consequences of Civilization.”
Don’t let the subtitle throw you. While full of scholarly allusions — Longin, a professor at Salem State University, comes loaded with academic credentials — this book is not some lofty treatise, but a very readable and highly informed exploration of what may be civilization’s most perplexing subject: The existence of evil.
What is evil and how do we overcome it? Longin answers with insights gleaned through the lens of over 40 years experience as a psychotherapist. As his subtitle suggests, he is a “postmodern” clinical psychologist, which — simply put — means he relies on a range of different methodologies rather than a singular approach to embrace the complexity of reality.
Evil is a very complex reality indeed, and although Longin has had much experience in the field of mental health, he is careful not to mix symptoms of mental illness — violence, chaotic behavior — with evil. “Mental illness is an affliction,” he says, As a subject, “it’s too illusive.”
What Longin is interested in is the kind of evil that, for instance, turned the seemingly good Godly citizens of Germany into passive accomplices in the Holocaust, the kind of evil that starts the kind of wars being waged today in Ukraine.
This evil, says Longin, requires a dynamic. It must be lit, like a match. It ignites when four factors converge: Binary thinking (i.e., “us versus them”), control of information, simplistic solutions to complex situations, and power over behavior.
History is full of empires and cultures that have fallen on swords drawn as a result of exactly this convergence of factors. Longin, who is 76, looks to the past to explore the roots of America’s current divide, the threat of the rise of autocratic power to its legacy of democracy, and the role that its military-industrial complex has played in both. War is profitable, he says, and nothing gets more evil than that.
Born in 1946, Longin has seen his fill of war. Born less than a year after World War 2 ended, leaving up to 85 million dead, he came of age just in time for the Vietnam War, during which he served as a medic, witnessing first hand what that war did to its soldiers. In between, there was the Cold War with its nuclear arms race, not to mention the Cuban missile crisis, a very “clear and present danger” to the lives of John F. Kennedy’s “new generation of Americans.”
For idealistic young Americans like Longin — and there were millions of them — political activism was the antidote, and peace and love were the mantra. Peace and love is still Longin’s mantra, and you could say that his book, decades in the making, is his way of keeping his activism alive. In it, he takes aim not just at America’s questionable military actions but at outrages of history dating back to the Spanish Inquisition.
Jewish by birth, he has worked on the ground in Israel to help affect greater understanding between young Israelis and Palestinians. As a therapist, he says he has learned that the same tactics he uses on the Gaza Strip work in coaxing greater understanding between family members. Simplistic though it may sound, he says that those things are love, communication, curiosity, empathy and compassion.
Longin’s book is not without its own “us vs. them” mindset, as — not surprisingly — his political sensibilities fall unabashedly left of center.
But if you’re the kind of reader who likes to learn by the kind of eclectic storytelling and references that, say, Joseph Campbell or Oliver Sacks are treasured for, this is your kind of read.
Longin quotes far and wide, from ancient scriptures, philosophers and myths to modern day stand-up comics, to enrich the reading experience and make his points.
And his points about what he sees as a “gathering storm” of the kind of factors and mentality that ignite the rise of evil cannot be ignored by anyone who calls themselves human.