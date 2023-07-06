The Salem Public Library has followed in the steps of many other public libraries by electing to eliminate their overdue fines permanently, as well as offering instant renewal of library items.
“For automatic renewals of items that are checked out at our library, patrons will receive an email on the day that [the items] are due and it will tell them the renewal status of each one,” explained Salem Library Director Tara Mansfield. “We're hoping that will be a big convenience for people, now that we are not relying on fine income as part of our budget.”
The Salem Public Libraries’ Evergreen catalog used to track item loans will auto-renew items at 2 AM the morning they are due. An email is then sent to the patron informing them of which items were able to be renewed and which were not.
Items that belong to other libraries, titles with waiting lists, and items that have received the maximum number of renewals are not able to be auto-renewed. If the loan period for a borrowed item is renewed a certain number of times, the item will eventually be considered “long overdue” and missing. A replacement fee will show up on the patron’s account and they will not be able to check out any more items. However, as long as the item is eventually returned, the fee will be waived and the hold will be lifted.
“Eliminating overdue fines is another step that we’re taking toward centering equity in Salem. It’s also an opportunity to reaffirm our community’s commitment to lifelong learning, and to encourage our residents to revisit or possibly visit their Library for the first time, to learn more about all of the free materials and programming it has to offer,” said Mayor Dominc Pangallo, who also serves as the chair of the Library Board of Trustees, in a press release last Monday.
Other local libraries, such as the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, have been operating without charging late fees for years.
“When someone comes in who thinks that they're late and they've been dreading it and we say, ‘Oh, no, we don't charge late fees.’ The look on the patron’s face is probably worth more than the 10 cents a day or whatever that we would have gotten,” said Drew Meger, Head of Access Services at the Peabody Institute Library. “I feel that it encourages people to use their library. We’d rather these books go out and get read than sit on the shelf because people feel like they owe 2 bucks.”
For more detailed information about Salem Public Libraries’ elimination of overdue fines visit salempl.org/fine-free.