The Salem Public Library will launch its children's winter programs session on March 1. Check out the events below, and if you'd like to register for one or more of them, visit salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667. Starting March 1, all children's programs will be in person, unless otherwise noted. The library is located at 370 Essex St.
- Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m., Sensory Bins with Ms. Mary, ages 18 months to 3 years and caregiver(s). Bins may include water, whipped cream, and other food items. Prepare to get messy!
- Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., Family Trivia Night, with kids ages 9 and up. Join in for a fun trivia night full of interesting facts.
- Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m., Babies & Books with Ms. Jen, for ages 0-18 months. An interactive story playtime and chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities. Introduction to basic baby signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
- Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., Babies & Books with Ms. Jessica, ages 0-18 months interactive story playtime and chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities. Introduction to basic baby signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
- Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Storytime with Ms. Simone, 18 months to 5 years. Weekly storytime with stories, songs, and activities.
- Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., Storytime with Ms. Suzie, 18 months to 5 years. Weekly storytime with stories, songs, and activities.
- Fridays, 3:30 p.m., Kids' Knitting Club with Ms. Jen, 8 years and up. Join Ms. Jen to learn to knit through easy knitting projects, plus other fun things to make with yarn. Beginners are welcome, and the library will provide all necessary materials.