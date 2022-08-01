SALEM — The city of Salem police and fire departments will hold their annual Public Safety Day Tuesday, Aug. 2, on Salem Common, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The free, family-oriented event will feature a basketball game between a team of Salem firefighters and police officers and a team from the Salem Boys and Girls Club.
Visitors can come meet police K9 dogs and the community resource dog, Derby, see a demonstration on fire safety, and check out police cruisers, fire trucks, and public works vehicles.
The Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council will also take part in the free program.