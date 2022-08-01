SALEM — The city of Salem police and fire departments will hold their annual Public Safety Day Tuesday, Aug. 2, on Salem Common, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The free, family-oriented event will feature a basketball game between a team of Salem firefighters and police officers and a team from the Salem Boys and Girls Club. 

Visitors can come meet police K9 dogs and the community resource dog, Derby, see a demonstration on fire safety, and check out police cruisers, fire trucks, and public works vehicles. 

The Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council will also take part in the free program. 

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you