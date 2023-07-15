SALEM — Mayor Dominick Pangallo and the Salem Public Art Commission seek public artists and creatives to participate in the city of Salem’s 5th Annual Artists’ Row Public Artist in Residence (PAiR) initiative.
Artists’ Row consists of four artists ‘stalls’, a restaurant, and a public restroom and is centrally located in the heart of historic downtown Salem, 24 New Derby St., across from Old Town Hall and Derby Square. This area was originally built as an open-air marketplace and continues to serve the community as a thriving artist center, public plaza, and pedestrian way.
The Artists’ Row initiative is a seasonal program that provides space for artists and artisans looking to build their audience and/or arts practice through daily engagement with residents and visitors to Salem. The city of Salem respects, values, and celebrates the diverse life experiences and unique heritages, attributes, characteristics and perspectives that make each person who they are, and believes that bringing diverse individuals together through the Arts allows us to collectively and more effectively address the issues that face our communities.
Participation in the Artists’ Row program is envisioned as a springboard for creatives wherever they are in their career that can help take them to the next stage/level in their professional development journey. It is a shared space for artists and visitors alike, where creativity happens, and unique arts-related goods and activities can be experienced in an animated public setting.
The Public Artist in Residence or “PAiR” program was established in 2020 to help elevate and activate Artists’ Row. The role of Public Artist in Residence is one of Community Engagement and Arts- Centered Programming. The program imbeds artists in this unique downtown public way with the goal of contributing to and enhancing the cultural vitality of Artists’ Row and the greater Salem community.
The city is currently looking to fill one paid position for a Public Artist in Residence, lasting for a term of eight months. The city is interested in uses that will contribute to the vibrancy of the Artists’ Row community and this important gateway to Salem’s bustling downtown. The variety of activities/uses will be considered for the PAiR studio and include, but are not limited to, programming such as original uniquely produced or large scale handcrafted temporary public artworks, performances, art ‘happenings’, art ‘interventions’, art making, and art installations and immersive experiences.
The submission deadline is Thursday, Aug. 31, by 4 p.m.
For more information and to view the full Call for Artists visit: www.salemma.gov/public-art-commission/pages/calls-artists.