SALEM — City officials announced earlier this summer that Salem once again was recognized as a Tree City USA for 2022 by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.
Salem achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: Maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Salem are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
“Salem is committed to our public trees as a critical part of our climate change mitigation strategy, our beautification efforts, and our historic legacy as a green city,” said Mayor Dominick Pangallo. “I am so grateful to the work our Tree Commission, our employees and residents, and the many community partners and volunteers who make this important work — and the continuation of our Tree City USA designation — all possible. In 2021, Salem joined the Greening the Gateway Cities program, allowing 2,400 new trees to be planted on public and private land. I am proud to report that more than 530 of those trees have already been planted, and we continue to work hard toward that overall goal."
The mayor says residents can find out if their property is in the planting zone, by visiting www.maurbancanopy.org/town/salem/ and typing in their address. Eligible property owners can request a free tree by calling the DCR forester phone number listed on the same page.
More information about the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.